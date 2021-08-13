 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Gainers

  • First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) stock increased by 7.81% to $24.45 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 234.5K, which is 37.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock rose 6.91% to $6.49. The company's market cap stands at $316.7 million.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares moved upwards by 6.77% to $15.68. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 89.77% of Embraer's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) stock increased by 6.63% to $12.38. The current volume of 370.1K shares is 135.31% of Atlas Technical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.7 million.
  • Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock moved upwards by 6.43% to $3.97. The current volume of 76.8K shares is 22.81% of Euro Tech Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock rose 5.39% to $8.01. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 458.6K shares, making up 58.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $686.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) shares fell 12.9% to $8.44 during Friday's regular session. Limbach Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 89.5K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 192.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) stock fell 11.41% to $22.13. As of 12:35 EST, Blue Bird's stock is trading at a volume of 182.7K, which is 131.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $600.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares decreased by 10.7% to $1.54. As of 12:35 EST, Code Chain New Continent's stock is trading at a volume of 351.5K, which is 54.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares fell 10.19% to $14.9. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.4K shares, making up 57.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock declined by 9.95% to $8.69. voxeljet's stock is trading at a volume of 106.6K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 175.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) shares declined by 9.76% to $28.41. The company's market cap stands at $177.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

