 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock increased by 13.16% to $6.62 during Monday's regular session. Aehr Test Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.2 million.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock rose 11.87% to $15.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 139.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.0 million.
  • ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock moved upwards by 11.15% to $1.45. The current volume of 431.5K shares is 449.58% of ALJ Regional Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
  • StarTek (NYSE:SRT) stock increased by 11.07% to $6.92. The company's market cap stands at $282.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock moved upwards by 10.97% to $117.03. Cerence's stock is trading at a volume of 464.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 10.26% to $38.56. As of 12:30 EST, Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 14.3 million, which is 107.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares declined by 8.43% to $1.19 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 757.7K shares is 122.86% of Safe-T Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  • Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares decreased by 7.38% to $2.26. As of 12:30 EST, Research Frontiers's stock is trading at a volume of 203.2K, which is 108.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) shares decreased by 6.53% to $15.34. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.0K shares, making up 474.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares decreased by 5.86% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares declined by 5.4% to $7.19. As of 12:30 EST, Mechanical Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 172.4K, which is 203.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.1 million.
  • CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) stock declined by 5.38% to $48.05. As of 12:30 EST, CEVA's stock is trading at a volume of 112.9K, which is 66.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEHR + ALJJ)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com