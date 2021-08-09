12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock increased by 13.16% to $6.62 during Monday's regular session. Aehr Test Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.2 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock rose 11.87% to $15.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 139.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.0 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock moved upwards by 11.15% to $1.45. The current volume of 431.5K shares is 449.58% of ALJ Regional Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
- StarTek (NYSE:SRT) stock increased by 11.07% to $6.92. The company's market cap stands at $282.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock moved upwards by 10.97% to $117.03. Cerence's stock is trading at a volume of 464.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 10.26% to $38.56. As of 12:30 EST, Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 14.3 million, which is 107.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares declined by 8.43% to $1.19 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 757.7K shares is 122.86% of Safe-T Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares decreased by 7.38% to $2.26. As of 12:30 EST, Research Frontiers's stock is trading at a volume of 203.2K, which is 108.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) shares decreased by 6.53% to $15.34. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.0K shares, making up 474.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares decreased by 5.86% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares declined by 5.4% to $7.19. As of 12:30 EST, Mechanical Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 172.4K, which is 203.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.1 million.
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) stock declined by 5.38% to $48.05. As of 12:30 EST, CEVA's stock is trading at a volume of 112.9K, which is 66.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers