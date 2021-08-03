 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) stock increased by 17.48% to $7.16 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 210.7K shares, making up 99.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $234.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) shares rose 17.2% to $34.58. As of 12:35 EST, TravelCenters Of America's stock is trading at a volume of 491.0K, which is 338.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $503.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares increased by 11.05% to $26.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares rose 8.49% to $128.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 1.6 million, which is 169.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock rose 6.95% to $3.31. Trading volume for Gaotu Techedu's stock is 6.7 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 55.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.7 million.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock increased by 6.86% to $22.56. The current volume of 14.2 million shares is 282.05% of Under Armour's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock decreased by 59.34% to $8.28 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 24.6 million, which is 12902.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.8 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares declined by 27.76% to $3.67. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 183.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
  • Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock declined by 11.98% to $1.69. The current volume of 659.0K shares is 100.27% of Tarena International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.0 million.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 9.26% to $18.13. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 24.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $350.6 million.
  • 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock fell 9.02% to $18.83. Trading volume for 1stdibs.com's stock is 90.0K as of 12:35 EST. This is 21.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $705.4 million.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock fell 7.82% to $85.69. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 178.5K shares, making up 79.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (DIBS + COOK)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
63 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
EXCLUSIVE: Traeger's CEO Talks IPO On 'Power Hour'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com