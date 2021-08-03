12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) stock increased by 17.48% to $7.16 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 210.7K shares, making up 99.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $234.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) shares rose 17.2% to $34.58. As of 12:35 EST, TravelCenters Of America's stock is trading at a volume of 491.0K, which is 338.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $503.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares increased by 11.05% to $26.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares rose 8.49% to $128.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 1.6 million, which is 169.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock rose 6.95% to $3.31. Trading volume for Gaotu Techedu's stock is 6.7 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 55.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.7 million.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock increased by 6.86% to $22.56. The current volume of 14.2 million shares is 282.05% of Under Armour's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock decreased by 59.34% to $8.28 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 24.6 million, which is 12902.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.8 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares declined by 27.76% to $3.67. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 183.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock declined by 11.98% to $1.69. The current volume of 659.0K shares is 100.27% of Tarena International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.0 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 9.26% to $18.13. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 24.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $350.6 million.
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock fell 9.02% to $18.83. Trading volume for 1stdibs.com's stock is 90.0K as of 12:35 EST. This is 21.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $705.4 million.
- XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock fell 7.82% to $85.69. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 178.5K shares, making up 79.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
