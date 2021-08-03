 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock moved upwards by 29.05% to $44.73 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:35 EST, Arcturus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 818.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) stock increased by 29.02% to $37.61. Trading volume for Translate Bio's stock is 42.0 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 4465.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares increased by 27.25% to $6.91. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 357.67% of Applied DNA Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares rose 20.46% to $15.8. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 50.25% of NeuroMetrix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.9 million.
  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares rose 16.37% to $2.63. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 94.0 million shares, making up 10449.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $456.6 million.
  • ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) shares moved upwards by 13.59% to $4.26. Trading volume for ATI Physical Therapy's stock is 5.7 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 223.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $883.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock decreased by 40.87% to $7.71 during Tuesday's regular session. Neuronetics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 653.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $198.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) stock decreased by 21.48% to $12.74. Trading volume for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 370.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $870.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares fell 17.54% to $28.32. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 323.6K shares, making up 124.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $974.6 million.
  • SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares fell 15.61% to $16.77. The current volume of 317.9K shares is 180.19% of SeaSpine Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) stock decreased by 15.07% to $25.7. Trading volume for SI-BONE's stock is 689.9K as of 12:35 EST. This is 278.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $843.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares decreased by 13.49% to $2.54. As of 12:35 EST, Infinity Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million, which is 153.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.9 million.

 

 

 

