10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock rose 20.13% to $7.1 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, MediaCo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million, which is 184.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock increased by 12.88% to $8.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 12.1 million, which is 1704.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares rose 8.02% to $102.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $711.7 million.
- iHuman (NYSE:IH) shares moved upwards by 6.74% to $7.3. As of 12:30 EST, iHuman's stock is trading at a volume of 80.1K, which is 145.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.3 million.
Losers
- PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares decreased by 10.69% to $5.89 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for PLAYSTUDIOS's stock is 856.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 277.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $741.3 million.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Sr Nt (NYSE:TDI) stock declined by 10.07% to $25.38.
- Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) stock fell 8.64% to $20.42. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 122.44% of Telephone and Data's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock decreased by 8.2% to $1.79. SPAR Group's stock is trading at a volume of 415.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares declined by 8.18% to $1.91. Troika Media Group's stock is trading at a volume of 395.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.
- United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) shares decreased by 7.65% to $33.58. United States Cellular's stock is trading at a volume of 123.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
