12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) stock rose 24.59% to $11.45 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 613.0K shares is 2702.98% of Studio City Intl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) stock rose 14.82% to $67.4. Trading volume for RCI Hospitality Holdings's stock is 76.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 105.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $606.5 million.
  • Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) stock moved upwards by 12.02% to $103.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 350.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock rose 10.21% to $3.56. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 15.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.7 million.
  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares moved upwards by 8.52% to $20.75. Trading volume for Mattel's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 109.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock increased by 8.46% to $4.93. Trading volume for Express's stock is 3.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $327.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock declined by 35.19% to $3.26 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, First High-School Edu's stock is trading at a volume of 500.9K, which is 201.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares decreased by 33.18% to $8.48. Trading volume for Youdao's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 778.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock fell 27.99% to $2.11. The current volume of 376.2 million shares is 798.13% of New Oriental Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock fell 26.13% to $2.6. Trading volume for Gaotu Techedu's stock is 34.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 340.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.6 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock declined by 24.83% to $1.06. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares, making up 384.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.4 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock declined by 21.8% to $0.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.1 million, which is 282.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

