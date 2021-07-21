 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) shares moved upwards by 38.03% to $13.16 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 252.4K, which is 25843.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares rose 20.73% to $6.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 36.0 million, which is 730.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares moved upwards by 15.8% to $4.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 50.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares increased by 15.08% to $42.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 368.3K, which is 156.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares increased by 14.81% to $3.56. As of 12:30 EST, Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 13.3 million, which is 96.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.6 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares rose 12.78% to $2.4. Yunhong CTI's stock is trading at a volume of 327.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 41.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares fell 14.7% to $3.83 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares, making up 1184.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares decreased by 13.55% to $97.04. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 471.43% of Sleep Number's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) shares decreased by 7.77% to $40.4. Trading volume for Harley-Davidson's stock is 4.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 215.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) shares fell 6.27% to $16.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.1 million.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock decreased by 5.4% to $4.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 92.9K shares, making up 87.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.4 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares decreased by 3.84% to $2.28. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 67.9K shares, making up 8.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.

 

 

 

