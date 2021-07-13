12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares moved upwards by 68.68% to $5.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 38.6 million shares, making up 4868.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.6 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 42.64% to $4.95. As of 12:30 EST, Exela Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 349.5 million, which is 923.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $292.9 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock moved upwards by 16.83% to $2.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares, making up 203.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.2 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares moved upwards by 15.8% to $4.25. The current volume of 690.5K shares is 4399.8% of Optical Cable's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 13.06% to $6.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 44.2 million shares, making up 553.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 12.09% to $2.41. As of 12:30 EST, Verb Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 41.4 million, which is 891.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.7 million.
Losers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares fell 46.25% to $10.75 during Tuesday's regular session. SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 14.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 363.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares fell 21.26% to $2.52. As of 12:30 EST, Datasea's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 214.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock decreased by 13.01% to $11.1. Trading volume for ALFI's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 9.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.1 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares decreased by 12.08% to $11.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 288.6K, which is 3.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock fell 10.59% to $82.35. Trading volume for ACM Research's stock is 477.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 153.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock fell 9.94% to $7.34. As of 12:30 EST, Data Storage's stock is trading at a volume of 306.5K, which is 24.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers