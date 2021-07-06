12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock moved upwards by 9.32% to $2.93 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 458.2K, which is 90.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.0 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $1.61. Rave Restaurant Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 683.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $14.78. Aterian's stock is trading at a volume of 561.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 56.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.9 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 7.11% to $24.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 121.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.5 million.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock moved upwards by 6.77% to $12.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 163.2K, which is 82.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.6 million.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock increased by 6.24% to $20.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 607.1K, which is 60.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
Losers
- Stride (NYSE:LRN) stock decreased by 11.17% to $28.95 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 973.8K shares is 147.15% of Stride's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock fell 10.85% to $20.55. As of 12:30 EST, Tata Motors's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 183.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock decreased by 10.27% to $7.17. Wunong Net Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 773.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.2 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock fell 9.02% to $3.33. Nova Lifestyle's stock is trading at a volume of 95.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 186.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock declined by 8.11% to $2.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 734.9K shares, making up 78.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock declined by 7.81% to $9.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 213.5K, which is 43.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $314.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers