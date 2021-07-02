12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock rose 42.59% to $21.5 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Marin Software's stock is trading at a volume of 82.5 million, which is 448.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $235.8 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock increased by 26.78% to $7.29. Bridgeline Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 81.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2304.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock increased by 25.79% to $9.9. The current volume of 195.7K shares is 941.96% of Nortech Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock moved upwards by 13.41% to $123.13. Cerence's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 501.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) stock rose 8.85% to $5.53. The current volume of 89.8K shares is 211.48% of Movano's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.2 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares rose 6.16% to $14.88. Trading volume for ALFI's stock is 7.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.1 million.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 13.44% to $1.93 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Powerbridge Technologies's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 75.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares declined by 11.79% to $1.87. The current volume of 34.2 million shares is 200.52% of Exela Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $110.6 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock fell 9.87% to $13.34. Trading volume for Intrusion's stock is 62.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 14.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $235.0 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares decreased by 9.28% to $1.76. As of 12:30 EST, MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 402.9K, which is 136.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock fell 8.78% to $31.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 99.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares declined by 8.68% to $2.69. SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 196.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 140.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.1 million.
