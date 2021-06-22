12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares rose 16.25% to $27.14 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 16.5 million, which is 906.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 14.45% to $13.3. As of 12:33 EST, Moxian's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 65.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 14.25% to $4.57. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 13.8 million shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 128.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $190.8 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock rose 9.82% to $37.9. The current volume of 56.9K shares is 35.05% of E-Home Household Service's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST).
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares increased by 9.1% to $0.94. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 130.45% of Molecular Data's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The company's market cap stands at $129.6 million.
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares rose 8.96% to $28.33. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 36.9K shares, making up 3.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock declined by 12.94% to $2.78 during Tuesday's regular session. Tarena International's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 287.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.5 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock fell 12.93% to $8.25. The current volume of 940.3K shares is 134.21% of BIT Mining's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST).
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares declined by 11.44% to $3.21. Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 28.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.0 million.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares decreased by 7.09% to $17.57. As of 12:33 EST, Vipshop Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 19.5 million, which is 107.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock decreased by 6.83% to $4.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 812.7K, which is 56.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.6 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares fell 6.78% to $4.54. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 248.9K shares, making up 5.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million.
