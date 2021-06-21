12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares moved upwards by 17.07% to $25.92 during Monday's regular session. Anavex Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 12.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 792.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares moved upwards by 16.88% to $5.53. As of 12:32 EST, Aytu BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million, which is 820.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.1 million.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock moved upwards by 14.89% to $4.32. The current volume of 18.5 million shares is 6016.97% of MediciNova's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.6 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares moved upwards by 14.89% to $6.25. Trading volume for Reshape Lifesciences's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1036.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares rose 11.61% to $88.9. Cassava Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 102.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock rose 11.26% to $4.11. As of 12:32 EST, Citius Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 14.7 million, which is 208.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.2 million.
Losers
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) stock fell 15.26% to $29.5 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 210.2K, which is 399.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $605.4 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock declined by 15.05% to $23.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 298.8K, which is 529.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares declined by 14.39% to $3.81. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 287.8K shares, making up 53.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) stock fell 12.37% to $2.48. As of 12:32 EST, Midatech Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 56.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock declined by 10.66% to $1.12. As of 12:32 EST, Conformis's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 113.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $203.7 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares fell 10.29% to $6.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 28.1K, which is 29.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
