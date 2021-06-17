8 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) shares rose 13.28% to $16.54 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for AGM Gr Hldgs's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 39959.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $470.6 million.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) shares increased by 5.44% to $46.46. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.6K shares, making up 76.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) stock increased by 5.34% to $1.58. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 142.0K shares, making up 152.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
- Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares rose 5.04% to $14.81. Trading volume for Donegal Group's stock is 398 as of 12:32 EST. This is 107.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $457.1 million.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares moved upwards by 4.87% to $43.6. 360 DigiTech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 96.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
Losers
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock declined by 19.8% to $10.71 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 427.1K shares, making up 109.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares decreased by 16.62% to $2.81. Broadway Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 238.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.5 million.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock declined by 10.66% to $7.0. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 977.0K shares, making up 72.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers