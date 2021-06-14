10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) stock rose 20.14% to $59.92 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 152.34% of TuSimple Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares increased by 14.14% to $5.89. As of 12:30 EST, Energy Focus's stock is trading at a volume of 6.1 million, which is 682.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares increased by 11.32% to $4.28. Trading volume for SOS's stock is 25.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $767.3 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares moved upwards by 9.48% to $20.78. The current volume of 755.6K shares is 78.16% of HyreCar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.3 million.
Losers
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares declined by 9.87% to $20.47 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 557.0K shares, making up 110.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $975.9 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares decreased by 7.24% to $9.81. Trading volume for FuelCell Energy's stock is 19.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares fell 6.64% to $9.99. The current volume of 75.8K shares is 24.28% of Agrify's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares fell 6.39% to $15.4. As of 12:30 EST, USA Truck's stock is trading at a volume of 81.8K, which is 49.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $136.7 million.
- Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) stock decreased by 6.08% to $38.6. The current volume of 84.6K shares is 36.36% of Shyft Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares declined by 5.82% to $5.11. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 116.86% of Diana Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.2 million.
