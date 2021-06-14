12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 15.73% to $3.71 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 4.2 million shares is 88.44% of Future FinTech Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.6 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares increased by 11.97% to $2.67. As of 12:30 EST, Ever-Glory Intl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 305.9K, which is 116.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock moved upwards by 11.51% to $3.83. The current volume of 8.8 million shares is 331.1% of Drive Shack's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.1 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock rose 10.82% to $27.44. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 770.7K shares, making up 187.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock moved upwards by 10.29% to $9.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 800.5K shares, making up 136.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.8 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock moved upwards by 9.07% to $15.99. Trading volume for Gaotu Techedu's stock is 5.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock fell 15.47% to $9.64 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Lordstown Motors's stock is trading at a volume of 27.1 million, which is 227.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares fell 12.44% to $12.96. As of 12:30 EST, Moxian's stock is trading at a volume of 691.3K, which is 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.6 million.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock declined by 11.32% to $55.27. Trading volume for Live Ventures's stock is 56.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 211.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.9 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares decreased by 9.52% to $4.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 12.1 million, which is 126.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.6 million.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares fell 9.37% to $2.9. Trading volume for Amesite's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 175.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock declined by 7.77% to $40.0. As of 12:30 EST, PLBY Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 121.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers