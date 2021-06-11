12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock rose 71.04% to $15.46 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Novan's stock is trading at a volume of 109.3 million, which is 2334.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.5 million.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) shares increased by 23.92% to $3.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.2 million shares, making up 4644.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.1 million.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares moved upwards by 22.3% to $8.77. As of 12:30 EST, Vaxart's stock is trading at a volume of 82.5 million, which is 521.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares increased by 20.27% to $79.8. As of 12:30 EST, Cassava Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million, which is 357.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares rose 17.67% to $2.93. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.6 million shares, making up 1695.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.1 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock increased by 17.61% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 63.1 million, which is 684.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.7 million.
Losers
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock fell 36.83% to $8.01 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 12.7 million, which is 437.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $733.2 million.
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares decreased by 27.13% to $5.83. As of 12:30 EST, Galecto's stock is trading at a volume of 7.4 million, which is 2352.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.2 million.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares fell 24.58% to $7.24. Heat Biologics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 434.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.8 million.
- Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) stock decreased by 21.29% to $22.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 530.9K, which is 130.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares fell 14.48% to $3.96. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 340.9K shares, making up 116.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock fell 14.4% to $5.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 488.4K, which is 301.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.5 million.
