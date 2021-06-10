12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares moved upwards by 16.17% to $3.16 during Thursday's regular session. NuCana's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1352.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $164.8 million.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) shares increased by 12.64% to $10.96. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 137.8K shares, making up 107.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares increased by 11.3% to $3.84. The current volume of 309.5K shares is 370.15% of Axcella Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.8 million.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares increased by 10.21% to $19.58. Aclaris Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 275.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) stock rose 9.73% to $22.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 75.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) stock increased by 9.11% to $3.1. As of 12:30 EST, Aptinyx's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 350.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.2 million.
Losers
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock declined by 26.88% to $7.89 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Aethlon Medical's stock is 17.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 395.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares declined by 23.9% to $7.08. As of 12:30 EST, Ocugen's stock is trading at a volume of 107.7 million, which is 170.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock decreased by 16.66% to $1.05. As of 12:30 EST, Regulus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 61.8 million, which is 2343.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares declined by 12.17% to $1.95. The current volume of 421.5K shares is 82.14% of SCWorx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock declined by 9.52% to $2.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 307.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $146.6 million.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock fell 8.83% to $9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 67.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
