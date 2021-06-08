11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares increased by 27.3% to $11.33 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Canoo's stock is trading at a volume of 15.9 million, which is 312.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock moved upwards by 24.08% to $8.5. As of 12:30 EST, iPower's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 288.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock increased by 22.32% to $6.74. The current volume of 30.4 million shares is 739.75% of CarLotz's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares rose 16.42% to $16.23. The current volume of 48.8 million shares is 302.28% of Workhorse Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) stock increased by 15.56% to $26.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 42.2 million, which is 1389.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares increased by 13.58% to $9.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.0 million, which is 129.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 16.2% to $12.73 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 483.2K shares is 9.79% of Jiuzi Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock decreased by 7.44% to $4.11. As of 12:30 EST, Target Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 264.5K, which is 22.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.0 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock decreased by 6.93% to $18.4. As of 12:30 EST, Aterian's stock is trading at a volume of 413.8K, which is 38.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock fell 6.46% to $4.49. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares, making up 43.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares fell 5.68% to $11.31. As of 12:30 EST, Renren's stock is trading at a volume of 47.9K, which is 39.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.6 million.
