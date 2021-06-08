12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock moved upwards by 21.13% to $3.21 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for LightPath Technologies's stock is 12.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 905.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares increased by 18.75% to $12.03. Trading volume for Velodyne Lidar's stock is 12.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 297.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares moved upwards by 17.63% to $0.65. The current volume of 38.8 million shares is 1950.04% of Sonim Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock rose 12.35% to $3.91. As of 12:30 EST, VerifyMe's stock is trading at a volume of 747.1K, which is 555.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares rose 11.76% to $9.69. As of 12:30 EST, Eastman Kodak's stock is trading at a volume of 8.7 million, which is 234.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.6 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares increased by 9.63% to $7.69. The current volume of 6.9 million shares is 121.99% of MoSys's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
Losers
- Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares fell 13.68% to $10.13 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 421.0K shares, making up 233.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock fell 13.6% to $4.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 194.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) stock fell 11.86% to $7.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 441.8K shares, making up 23.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock declined by 10.21% to $2.2. Trading volume for Cemtrex's stock is 2.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 107.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares fell 9.57% to $2.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.5 million, which is 80.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.5 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 8.27% to $22.38. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.4 million shares, making up 46.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
