12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 11.02% to $0.64 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 215.0 million shares is 261.47% of Naked Brand Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $498.1 million.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares increased by 10.36% to $4.84. Trading volume for Chico's FAS's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 89.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.9 million.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock increased by 10.11% to $88.52. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 207.1% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares moved upwards by 9.27% to $18.03. As of 12:30 EST, Natuzzi's stock is trading at a volume of 38.2K, which is 123.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.8 million.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock rose 8.98% to $4.49. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 95.14% of Foresight Autonomous's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.4 million.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares increased by 7.46% to $34.55. As of 12:30 EST, Cricut's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 110.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 32.61% to $11.41 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.8 million, which is 282.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.6 million.
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) stock fell 11.77% to $24.07. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 268.52% of Caleres's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $922.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares fell 10.54% to $1.78. Trading volume for LAIX's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 10.34% to $7.81. As of 12:30 EST, BIT Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 676.8K, which is 125.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock fell 7.27% to $2.68. As of 12:30 EST, Tuniu's stock is trading at a volume of 534.5K, which is 52.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.0 million.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares decreased by 7.18% to $3.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 80.1K, which is 27.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.0 million.
