12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) stock increased by 24.72% to $13.89 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 290.1K shares is 2428.38% of Ucloudlink Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $392.9 million.
- TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) stock rose 7.89% to $5.39. Trading volume for TrueCar's stock is 942.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 94.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $533.0 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares increased by 6.28% to $14.54. Trading volume for AMC Entertainment's stock is 80.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) stock increased by 6.23% to $9.71. So-Young Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 919.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock increased by 6.0% to $7.67. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 100.31% of DouYu International Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock increased by 5.83% to $2.08. As of 12:30 EST, Qutoutiao's stock is trading at a volume of 485.7K, which is 14.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $599.4 million.
Losers
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares decreased by 36.94% to $159.33 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for IAC/InterActiveCorp's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 275.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 billion.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares declined by 13.48% to $1.67. Trading volume for Creative Realities's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 141.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares fell 8.34% to $1.43. The current volume of 497.6K shares is 68.76% of Professional Diversity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) stock declined by 7.43% to $5.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 35.1K shares, making up 22.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock decreased by 7.1% to $2.75. The current volume of 117.5K shares is 13.22% of Troika Media Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) stock decreased by 6.89% to $2.3. Marchex's stock is trading at a volume of 114.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.1 million.
