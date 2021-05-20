12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock moved upwards by 22.49% to $15.01 during Thursday's regular session. BBQ Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 212.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 241.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 16.25% to $14.88. Trading volume for Moxian's stock is 3.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 162.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares moved upwards by 14.06% to $25.55. Trading volume for Youdao's stock is 656.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares moved upwards by 10.89% to $1.73. MOGU's stock is trading at a volume of 143.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 37.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.6 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock increased by 10.52% to $2.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 143.6K shares, making up 109.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock moved upwards by 10.15% to $2.93. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.6K shares, making up 35.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares decreased by 12.41% to $32.33 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 13.1K, which is 1.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares decreased by 12.16% to $11.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 565.0K, which is 74.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.2 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares declined by 11.88% to $10.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 13.7 million, which is 144.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares decreased by 10.34% to $54.02. The current volume of 16.1 million shares is 515.1% of Kohl's's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) stock fell 8.3% to $120.18. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 316.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock fell 8.05% to $6.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 376.5K shares, making up 34.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
