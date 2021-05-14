10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock rose 44.56% to $12.91 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.8 million shares, making up 2598.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares moved upwards by 17.13% to $3.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 43.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.7 million.
- Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) stock increased by 14.45% to $14.77. Alta Equipment Group's stock is trading at a volume of 207.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 223.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $476.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock moved upwards by 12.52% to $2.54. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 17.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) shares declined by 11.97% to $9.42 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 162.4K shares, making up 142.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares declined by 8.46% to $14.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 122.7K, which is 106.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 5.74% to $0.79. Pyxis Tankers's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares declined by 5.72% to $2.08. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 118.9% of Fuel Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) shares fell 4.19% to $9.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 106.2K, which is 56.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) stock declined by 4.05% to $5.69. Trading volume for Charah Solns's stock is 240.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
