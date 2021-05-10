12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock rose 13.82% to $2.47 during Monday's regular session. Troika Media Group's stock is trading at a volume of 406.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 31.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) shares moved upwards by 13.52% to $11.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 82.1K, which is 95.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $189.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) stock rose 12.13% to $12.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 73.1K, which is 518.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.4 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock rose 9.37% to $1.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 142.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock rose 7.8% to $8.78. As of 12:30 EST, Consolidated Comms Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 514.0K, which is 97.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $701.8 million.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock rose 7.72% to $1.32. Cinedigm's stock is trading at a volume of 43.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 145.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.8 million.
Losers
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares fell 16.49% to $29.93 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 82.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) stock fell 14.55% to $7.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 172.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $804.0 million.
- SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares decreased by 12.01% to $15.98. SciPlay's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 200.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares fell 10.99% to $3.16. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 40.26% of IZEA Worldwide's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $194.7 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares decreased by 9.28% to $7.78. As of 12:30 EST, DouYu International Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 58.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares decreased by 9.09% to $16.02. Trading volume for The9's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 47.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.0 million.
