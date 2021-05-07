12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock rose 22.62% to $8.02 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, MoneyGram's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million, which is 222.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock moved upwards by 15.53% to $150.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 117.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares increased by 12.9% to $19.86. Trading volume for Adtran's stock is 309.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 118.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $962.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock increased by 12.61% to $0.86. The current volume of 966.6K shares is 7.76% of Nxt-ID's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock increased by 11.35% to $20.3. As of 12:30 EST, Cleanspark's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 60.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $687.4 million.
- Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) stock increased by 10.21% to $15.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 247.1K, which is 118.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $335.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares declined by 15.61% to $35.49 during Friday's regular session. JFrog's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 236.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock fell 15.36% to $41.01. Trading volume for Teradata's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 130.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock fell 13.51% to $8.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.5 million, which is 339.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined by 11.29% to $3.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 117.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares decreased by 10.29% to $4.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 348.4K shares, making up 107.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $266.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) stock declined by 7.97% to $6.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 58.3K, which is 61.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
