12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) shares moved upwards by 41.9% to $4.03 during Wednesday's regular session. Chiasma's stock is trading at a volume of 75.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 4612.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares rose 40.85% to $6.62. As of 12:31 EST, Nemaura Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6 million, which is 3780.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.7 million.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock increased by 33.82% to $4.96. Athenex's stock is trading at a volume of 189.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 5780.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.1 million.
- Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) shares rose 12.08% to $36.46. As of 12:31 EST, Replimune Group's stock is trading at a volume of 242.3K, which is 63.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) shares rose 11.76% to $10.63. Aziyo Biologics's stock is trading at a volume of 37.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 302.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) stock increased by 10.55% to $61.05. The current volume of 501.4K shares is 107.43% of CryoPort's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock decreased by 31.78% to $1.46 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Cocrystal Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 72.8 million, which is 623.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.3 million.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares declined by 24.98% to $19.2. Trading volume for Esperion Therapeutics's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 754.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock fell 22.78% to $0.83. As of 12:31 EST, Adamis Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 19.1 million, which is 257.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock decreased by 22.46% to $4.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 18.7 million, which is 192.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock fell 17.21% to $4.04. BioLine Rx's stock is trading at a volume of 19.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 396.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.8 million.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares decreased by 15.8% to $23.64. TransMedics Group's stock is trading at a volume of 600.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 61.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $652.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
