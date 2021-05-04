11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) stock rose 10.14% to $67.55 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for 51job's stock is 894.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 505.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) shares moved upwards by 10.0% to $23.08. The current volume of 473.8K shares is 165.45% of Sterling Construction Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock rose 5.56% to $4.17. Safe Bulkers's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 203.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.5 million.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) stock moved upwards by 5.36% to $17.1. USA Truck's stock is trading at a volume of 119.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 61.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) shares moved upwards by 5.01% to $14.26. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7K shares, making up 72.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) stock increased by 4.83% to $60.16. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 75.6K shares, making up 67.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock fell 26.38% to $28.89 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares, making up 370.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock declined by 19.9% to $16.23. Trading volume for Ballard Power Systems's stock is 11.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 193.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares declined by 10.08% to $6.28. FreightCar America's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock declined by 9.91% to $0.92. Trading volume for Pyxis Tankers's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 43.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares fell 9.63% to $42.98. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 89.07% of Sunrun's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers