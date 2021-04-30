12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares increased by 15.5% to $0.73 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Naked Brand Group's stock is 267.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 219.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.8 million.
- Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares rose 14.23% to $13.56. Laureate Education's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 199.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares moved upwards by 12.31% to $2.28. Trading volume for Remark Holdings's stock is 13.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 400.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.8 million.
- Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares rose 9.48% to $12.24. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 324.9K shares, making up 124.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $555.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares moved upwards by 7.56% to $80.1. Overstock.com's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 93.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares rose 6.4% to $27.13. Cricut's stock is trading at a volume of 186.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 19.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares declined by 9.05% to $30.07 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 649.6K shares, making up 94.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $429.8 million.
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) shares decreased by 8.33% to $28.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 375.0K, which is 109.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $714.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock fell 7.88% to $6.08. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 14.05% of Oriental Culture Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock fell 6.85% to $3.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 71.9K, which is 1.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) shares declined by 6.59% to $11.2. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 280.4K shares, making up 85.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares decreased by 6.19% to $2.88. Target Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 132.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 11.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $291.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers