12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares rose 14.62% to $6.74 during Thursday's regular session. Communications Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 207.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 13.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares increased by 10.76% to $119.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.5 million, which is 166.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock increased by 8.69% to $4.57. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 127.4 million shares, making up 193.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) stock rose 8.23% to $11.57. As of 12:32 EST, Extreme Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 186.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) stock increased by 6.27% to $10.67. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 141.31% of GreenBox POS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) shares increased by 4.89% to $12.9. The current volume of 1.9K shares is 25.3% of Interlink Electronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.
Losers
- FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) shares fell 19.34% to $38.7 during Thursday's regular session. FormFactor's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 246.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares decreased by 19.32% to $46.88. Trading volume for Impinj's stock is 703.5K as of 12:32 EST. This is 238.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) stock decreased by 14.83% to $39.84. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 160.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) stock fell 13.95% to $97.0. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 220.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined by 12.83% to $3.67. As of 12:32 EST, Aurora Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 39.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $432.7 million.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares fell 12.15% to $134.32. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 418.33% of Aspen Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
