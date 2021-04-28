11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) shares rose 10.56% to $7.64 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.1 million, which is 76.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares rose 10.28% to $13.62. As of 12:32 EST, Deutsche Bank's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million, which is 197.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares rose 9.16% to $4.17. Genworth Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 12.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 173.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) stock increased by 8.73% to $47.2. The current volume of 12.4K shares is 111.35% of Salisbury Bancorp's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $134.2 million.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) stock moved upwards by 8.56% to $50.47. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 271.5K shares, making up 129.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares decreased by 9.86% to $5.49 during Wednesday's regular session. Medley Management's stock is trading at a volume of 107.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 26.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) stock decreased by 8.65% to $14.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 330, which is 58.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $428.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock decreased by 7.89% to $10.05. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 943.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 46.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 6.42% to $7.3. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 75.7K shares, making up 34.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.1 million.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares fell 5.27% to $4.5. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 313.6K shares, making up 169.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $240.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares declined by 5.09% to $12.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 308.6K, which is 90.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $418.9 million.
