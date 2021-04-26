10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) stock rose 15.87% to $11.24 during Monday's regular session. Scienjoy Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 12.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1554.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $344.0 million.
- MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) shares increased by 11.69% to $42.49. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 181.2K shares, making up 53.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares rose 10.29% to $1.5. The current volume of 46.3 million shares is 185.22% of Cinedigm's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $248.9 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares increased by 9.44% to $11.12. Trading volume for AMC Entertainment's stock is 42.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 26.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock moved upwards by 8.95% to $1.58. Trading volume for 9F's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 24.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $308.3 million.
Losers
- Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) shares fell 4.14% to $18.02 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Score Media and Gaming's stock is 179.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 29.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares declined by 4.02% to $12.99. Trading volume for iClick Interactive Asia's stock is 323.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 21.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) stock decreased by 3.91% to $30.72. The current volume of 14.7K shares is 3.09% of Lee Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.5 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares fell 3.56% to $11.41. As of 12:31 EST, Dolphin Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 56.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million.
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock decreased by 3.43% to $49.9. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 345.8K shares, making up 20.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
