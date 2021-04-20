12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares moved upwards by 14.12% to $5.1 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares, making up 1423.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) stock moved upwards by 12.53% to $31.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 311.0K, which is 9.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) stock moved upwards by 11.13% to $4.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 600.5K, which is 71.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares moved upwards by 10.27% to $14.92. As of 12:31 EST, Sharps Compliance's stock is trading at a volume of 253.0K, which is 180.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.3 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock rose 10.2% to $9.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 596.6K, which is 18.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.9 million.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) stock increased by 7.35% to $3.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.6K, which is 0.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
Losers
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares declined by 27.97% to $13.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 732.44% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.3 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock fell 14.41% to $11.77. As of 12:31 EST, Biophytis's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1K, which is 5.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares fell 11.54% to $8.55. Trading volume for Clover Health Investments's stock is 30.6 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 129.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock declined by 11.2% to $30.63. Trading volume for Chemomab Therapeutics's stock is 105.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 38.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares fell 11.08% to $7.83. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 193.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $772.6 million.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares declined by 10.48% to $3.16. PainReform's stock is trading at a volume of 44.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 21.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers