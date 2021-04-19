12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) stock moved upwards by 47.33% to $20.98 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 2724.23% of Marlin Business Services's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $251.5 million.
- American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) shares moved upwards by 22.32% to $20.0. American River Bankshares's stock is trading at a volume of 151.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1283.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 9.01% to $3.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 243.5K, which is 69.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
- Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) shares increased by 8.94% to $4.63. Puyi's stock is trading at a volume of 56.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 57.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.2 million.
- Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) shares moved upwards by 6.41% to $32.99. As of 12:32 EST, Union Bankshares's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7K, which is 85.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.8 million.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares increased by 5.88% to $162.01. As of 12:32 EST, Futu Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million, which is 62.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion.
Losers
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock decreased by 19.98% to $6.09 during Monday's regular session. Diginex's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 191.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.2 million.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares declined by 16.21% to $13.57. As of 12:32 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 80.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares declined by 10.45% to $93.72. Upstart Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 73.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares fell 10.28% to $11.96. Trading volume for Bit Digital's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 44.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $577.9 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares decreased by 9.87% to $2.01. Greenpro Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 651.2K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 17.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.
- Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) stock fell 9.8% to $11.05. As of 12:32 EST, Glen Burnie Bancorp's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3K, which is 53.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
