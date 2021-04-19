12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Knoll (NYSE:KNL) stock rose 33.66% to $23.03 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Knoll's stock is trading at a volume of 17.6 million, which is 6362.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares rose 12.38% to $5.26. Trading volume for FreightCar America's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 107.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.9 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock increased by 8.88% to $1.47. Trading volume for BioHiTech Global's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 81.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares increased by 7.92% to $40.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 143.2K, which is 129.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $501.3 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock increased by 6.6% to $3.26. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 370.7K shares, making up 36.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.5 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares increased by 6.37% to $17.01. Trading volume for Star Bulk Carriers's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 100.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock fell 14.41% to $23.89 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for EHang Holdings's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 42.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares decreased by 13.27% to $3.27. The current volume of 721.0K shares is 94.04% of SG Blocks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares fell 12.3% to $38.85. As of 12:32 EST, Herman Miller's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 973.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock decreased by 11.61% to $2.76. As of 12:32 EST, Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 32.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.8 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 11.4% to $4.39. Sino-Global Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 460.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 11.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.4 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares declined by 9.66% to $30.12. Beam Global's stock is trading at a volume of 295.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 54.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $267.0 million.
