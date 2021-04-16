11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock moved upwards by 14.63% to $13.36 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Workhorse Group's stock is 25.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 124.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares increased by 13.85% to $1.89. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares, making up 483.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.8 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock increased by 13.79% to $2.97. The current volume of 934.2K shares is 279.02% of KBS Fashion Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock increased by 8.53% to $1.33. Uxin's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 53.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.8 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares moved upwards by 7.22% to $1.78. Trading volume for Muscle Maker's stock is 363.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 49.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares moved upwards by 5.99% to $24.41. Afya's stock is trading at a volume of 128.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 59.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares fell 11.35% to $2.89 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Target Hospitality's stock is 605.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 55.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.5 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares decreased by 10.1% to $1.97. As of 12:32 EST, LAIX's stock is trading at a volume of 587.2K, which is 15.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares fell 9.71% to $2.79. As of 12:32 EST, ATA Creativity Global's stock is trading at a volume of 154.1K, which is 2.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock decreased by 9.57% to $8.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 417.8K, which is 12.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) stock decreased by 7.98% to $1.73. The current volume of 98.0K shares is 15.69% of Iconix Brand Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
