12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares moved upwards by 31.95% to $9.05 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 6.6 million shares is 14422.36% of Bonso Electronics Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares rose 9.89% to $6.91. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 30.0K shares, making up 161.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) stock rose 8.93% to $5.23. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 132.3K shares, making up 62.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares rose 7.02% to $52.13. The current volume of 895.1K shares is 361.34% of SMART Glb Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock rose 6.3% to $2.36. SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 446.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 101.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.4 million.
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares rose 5.65% to $18.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 194.1K, which is 62.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.2 million.
Losers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 14.36% to $1.38 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.1 million shares, making up 49.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares fell 12.32% to $25.04. Trading volume for Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 195.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $838.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock decreased by 11.55% to $12.18. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 635.8K shares, making up 70.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.4 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 10.61% to $46.89. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.4 million shares, making up 41.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock fell 10.51% to $11.24. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 28.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $198.7 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock declined by 10.32% to $2.26. Trading volume for MMTEC's stock is 561.5K as of 12:32 EST. This is 25.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.
