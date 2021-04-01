12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares moved upwards by 82.79% to $40.8 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 352.1K, which is 22558.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock moved upwards by 16.59% to $17.12. Trading volume for Sunworks's stock is 6.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 93.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock moved upwards by 16.12% to $3.6. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 2173.54% of Euro Tech Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) stock increased by 14.23% to $7.54. Trading volume for P & F Industries's stock is 6.6 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 27113.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
- Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) stock increased by 9.87% to $5.34. Trading volume for Charah Solns's stock is 125.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 18.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.6 million.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares rose 9.83% to $20.99. As of 12:31 EST, USA Truck's stock is trading at a volume of 248.8K, which is 175.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $183.5 million.
Losers
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock declined by 9.33% to $5.98 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, FreightCar America's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 312.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.2 million.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares declined by 8.41% to $14.93. The current volume of 700.1K shares is 59.98% of Infrastructure and Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.9 million.
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock declined by 8.14% to $5.65. As of 12:31 EST, VirTra's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 42.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares decreased by 7.35% to $40.18. The current volume of 415.4K shares is 62.32% of Beam Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock decreased by 7.11% to $4.27. Trading volume for Energy Focus's stock is 33.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 6.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares decreased by 6.7% to $2.93. Trading volume for Fuel Tech's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 82.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.6 million.
