12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock rose 17.56% to $2.81 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Genius Brands Intl's stock is 85.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 276.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $841.5 million.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) stock increased by 14.94% to $8.99. The One Group Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 130.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 102.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares moved upwards by 13.42% to $18.71. Funko's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 480.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $931.7 million.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares rose 9.15% to $9.18. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 1074.62% of Jakks Pacific's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock rose 9.02% to $8.09. AYRO's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 70.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.8 million.
- Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) shares increased by 5.44% to $44.96. Trading volume for Strattec Security's stock is 11.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 39.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.9 million.
Losers
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares fell 15.76% to $2.46 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 238.63% of StoneMor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $315.3 million.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares fell 12.56% to $26.53. The current volume of 927.9K shares is 102.33% of Kirkland's's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $378.2 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock declined by 12.42% to $3.96. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 105.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $488.3 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock declined by 11.98% to $56.59. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.6 million shares, making up 55.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 billion.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares decreased by 10.68% to $21.26. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 17.34% of Koss's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.0 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares fell 10.22% to $12.74. Oriental Culture Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 15.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 252.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.0 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers