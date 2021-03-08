10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares rose 22.01% to $1.33 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Cinedigm's stock is trading at a volume of 17.8 million, which is 81.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.7 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares increased by 13.44% to $9.13. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 70.3 million shares, making up 47.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) shares moved upwards by 12.6% to $12.6. Gaia's stock is trading at a volume of 176.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 229.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $241.9 million.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares moved upwards by 10.37% to $2.98. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 261.3K shares, making up 29.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares fell 17.64% to $0.82 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 15.4 million shares is 102.88% of Luokung Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $261.8 million.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock declined by 15.63% to $4.98. Trading volume for Super League Gaming's stock is 5.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 76.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.9 million.
- Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares decreased by 12.7% to $3.44. Sify Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 122.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.5 million.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock fell 12.04% to $104.54. Trading volume for Bilibili's stock is 8.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 118.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 billion.
- So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) stock fell 7.7% to $12.72. So-Young Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 379.6K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 41.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares declined by 7.53% to $101.81. Autohome's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 243.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 billion.
