Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) decreased 0.59% to $291.41.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.36% to $219.78.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) decreased 1.01% to $243.84.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 0.56% to $39.45.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) decreased 1.26% to $46.31.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 5.95% to $18.82.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 0.82% to $160.41.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.03% to $168.76.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 1.47% to $37.44.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 0.74% to $38.65.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 0.04% to $91.86.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 2.29% to $22.86.

Stocks Higher

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) increased 5.54% to $204.95.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose 7.50% to $860.51.

• Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) rose 22.67% to $0.96.

Stocks Lower

• Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) fell 3.49% to $108.36.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class B Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) fell 13.65% to $31.77.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) fell 14.89% to $6.86.

Top News

Upcoming Earnings

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to release earnings for Q2. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $2.46 and revenue of $58,015,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $54,540,000,000 and the earnings per share at $2.26.

• Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $3.56 and revenue of $5,557,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $5,980,000,000 and the EPS to be at $3.76.

• Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $7.09 and revenue of $59,700,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $73,610,000,000 and the earnings per share at $6.25.