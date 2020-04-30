35 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares rose 68.5% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q1 earnings.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) rose 39.5% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 160% on Wednesday.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares rose 34.6% to $0.55 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 26.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 30% on Wednesday.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) rose 22.9% to $0.3999 in pre-market trading. Forum Energy announced the adoption of a limited duration Stockholder Rights Plan.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 19.3% to $0.9301 in pre-market trading after surging 30% on Wednesday.
- Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) rose 18.7% to $2.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares rose 16.7% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its MT-401.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) rose 17.1% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 14.9% to $0.3871 in pre-market trading after climbing 17% on Wednesday.
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) rose 13.4% to $6.19 in pre-market trading. Ovintiv is expected to release Q1 results on May 8.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 12.7% to $6.76 in pre-market trading.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) rose 12.4% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 26% on Wednesday.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 12.1% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Wednesday.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) rose 11.6% to $21.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) rose 11.4% to $12.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 24% on Wednesday.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) rose 10.8% to $32.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 10.7% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) rose 10.7% to $18.18 in pre-market trading after climbing 25% on Wednesday.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 10.2% to $34.25 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rose 9.5% to $212.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected revenue for its first quarter. Daily active users rose 11% year-over-year, while monthly active users surged 10% year-over-year.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) rose 8.7% to $10.16 in pre-market trading after falling 14% on Wednesday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 8.6% to $869.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a surprise profit for its first quarter, also surpassing analysts’ estimates on Wednesday.
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) rose 7.5% to $15.00 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 31.3% to $18.45 in pre-market trading following reports that the company is preparing bankruptcy filing.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) fell 12% to $6.36 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common shares.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) fell 10.9% to $10.50 in pre-market trading.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 9.7% to $7.68 in pre-market trading. Capricor Therapeutics shares jumped 253% on Wednesday after data that pointed to a 100 percent survival rate in critical COVID-19 patients treated with new CAP-1002 cardiac cell therapy was released.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 9.6% to $0.1622 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Wednesday.
- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) fell 8.7% to $1.47 in pre-market trading.
- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) fell 8.2% to $4.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares fell 7.4% to $1.00 in pre-market trading.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 6.8% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Wednesday.
- Crocs, Inc.(NASDAQ: CROX) fell 6.4% to $24.50 in pre-market trading after rising over 10% on Wednesday.
- Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) fell 4.6% to $39.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas