10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 8:11am   Comments
  • Baird lifted Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $200 to $240. Facebook closed at $194.19 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $580 to $700. Tesla closed at $800.51 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $285 to $300. Mastercard shares closed at $283.69 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel raised the price target on Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from $40 to $50. Southwest Airlines closed at $30.97 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $167 to $179. Microsoft closed at $177.43 on Wednesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) from $3 to $7. Vaxart closed at $3.00 on Wednesday.
  • Needham raised Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) price target from $52 to $60. Hologic closed at $48.95 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) from $180 to $197. Teladoc Health shares closed at $175.10 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) from $310 to $360. ServiceNow closed at $321.99 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lifted Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) price target from $54 to $85. Medpace shares closed at $84.33 on Wednesday.

