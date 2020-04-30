16 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares moved upwards by 92.08% to $1.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 31, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.

• Valaris, Inc. (NYSE:VAL) stock increased by 33.37% to $0.55. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Apr 22, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock rose 29.13% to $1.33. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 3, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.

• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) shares rose 27.80% to $1. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) stock moved upwards by 25.62% to $0.79. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $0.

• Matador Resources, Inc. (NYSE:MTDR) stock rose 22.94% to $8.20. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 9, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.

• Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) shares increased by 19.35% to $0.37.

• Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) stock increased by 19.02% to $0.54. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Mar 9, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares moved upwards by 17.85% to $2.74. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Apr 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

• Ovintiv, Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shares rose 17.75% to $6.50. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 9, the current rating is at Hold.

Losers

• Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHK) shares fell 20.29% to $20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Apr 20, is at Underperform, with a price target of $5.

• Flex LNG, Inc. (NYSE:FLNG) stock decreased by 8.14% to $5.19.

• Antero Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:AM) shares declined 7.61% to $4.13. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 28, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) stock declined 4.68% to $4.89.

• BP, Inc. (NYSE:BP) stock decreased by 4.09% to $24.38. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Apr 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $26.

• TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) shares decreased by 3.32% to $9.02. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.