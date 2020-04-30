Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chesapeake Energy Plummets On Bankruptcy Filing Reports
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2020 7:59am   Comments
Share:
Chesapeake Energy Plummets On Bankruptcy Filing Reports

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares are trading sharply lower on Thursday, after a report emerged that the company is preparing a bankruptcy filing, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has held discussions with creditors about a possible loan that would aid operations while it goes through bankruptcy proceedings, Reuters reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Back on Feb. 28, an MKM Partners analyst gave the stock a zero dollar price target.

Analyst John Gerdes said in a note at the time that "5%-10% higher capital intensity, approximately 2% lower oil production composition and the uncertainty as to the long term [viability] of the company’s capital structure." Gerdes expected capex to dwindle to $1 billion by 2024 as production falls by a third.

On April 13, Chesapeake Energy's Board of Directors approved a 1-for-200 reverse stock split.

Chesapeake Energy shares were trading down 26.89% at $19.63 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $598 and a 52-week low of $12.30 per share.

Related Links:

Whiting Petroleum Shares Plunge After Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing Driven By Oil, Gas Downturn

Stage Stores Stock Plummets, Report Says Retailer Is Preparing For Bankruptcy

Photo courtesy of Chesapeake Energy.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHK)

16 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
35 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Deutsche Bank Projects To Report Strong Q1 Results
33 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Legal Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com