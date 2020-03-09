Market Overview

14 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 09, 2020 1:39pm   Comments
Gainers

  • GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) stock surged 4.37% to $14.80 during Monday's regular session.
  • Nuveen CA Select Tax Free, Inc. (NYSE:NXC) shares moved upwards by 3.57% to $16.52.
  • Yiren Digital, Inc. (NYSE:YRD) shares surged 3.37% to $4.20.
  • Qudian, Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares rose 3.33% to $2.17.

Losers

  • ClearBridge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EMO) stock decreased by 28.75% to $3.94 during Monday's regular session.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp, Inc. (NYSE:GMZ) shares plummeted 28.72% to $2.73.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP, Inc. (NYSE:CTR) stock fell 28.32% to $4.13.
  • Center Coast Brookfield, Inc. (NYSE:CEN) stock declined 27.51% to $3.18.
  • Kayne Anderson, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) stock declined 27.09% to $7.47.
  • Duff & Phelps Select MLP, Inc. (NYSE:DSE) shares fell 26.75% to $1.67.
  • Cadence Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CADE) stock decreased by 26.56% to $8.85.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Income, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) shares decreased by 26.16% to $3.91.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr, Inc. (NYSE:TYG) stock decreased by 26.06% to $8.57.
  • Tortoise Pipeline, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) stock declined 25.81% to $6.83.

