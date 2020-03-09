14 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Gainers
- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) stock surged 4.37% to $14.80 during Monday's regular session.
- Nuveen CA Select Tax Free, Inc. (NYSE:NXC) shares moved upwards by 3.57% to $16.52.
- Yiren Digital, Inc. (NYSE:YRD) shares surged 3.37% to $4.20.
- Qudian, Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares rose 3.33% to $2.17.
Losers
- ClearBridge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EMO) stock decreased by 28.75% to $3.94 during Monday's regular session.
- Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp, Inc. (NYSE:GMZ) shares plummeted 28.72% to $2.73.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP, Inc. (NYSE:CTR) stock fell 28.32% to $4.13.
- Center Coast Brookfield, Inc. (NYSE:CEN) stock declined 27.51% to $3.18.
- Kayne Anderson, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) stock declined 27.09% to $7.47.
- Duff & Phelps Select MLP, Inc. (NYSE:DSE) shares fell 26.75% to $1.67.
- Cadence Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CADE) stock decreased by 26.56% to $8.85.
- Cohen & Steers MLP Income, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) shares decreased by 26.16% to $3.91.
- Tortoise Energy Infr, Inc. (NYSE:TYG) stock decreased by 26.06% to $8.57.
- Tortoise Pipeline, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) stock declined 25.81% to $6.83.
