10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $165.00 $122.1K 11.9K 2.7K UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $100.00 $32.0K 288 418 NNE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $41.00 $25.6K 275 154 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/05/25 $590.00 $30.0K 252 113 AXON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $440.00 $34.8K 25 53 DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $33.00 $27.3K 29 48 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $570.00 $44.2K 626 39 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $90.00 $35.2K 3.1K 25 BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $79.5K 1.2K 14 HON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $28.0K 1.3K 14

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 898 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.1K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 11924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNE (NASDAQ:NNE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 136 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 198 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $3165.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 381 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $3415.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $2210.0 per contract. There were 626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 409 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $1470.0 per contract. There were 3174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $5680.0 per contract. There were 1233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON (NASDAQ:HON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.