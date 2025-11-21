10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $180.00 $41.2K 42.3K 254.2K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $200.00 $61.7K 24.7K 22.7K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $267.50 $25.8K 18.4K 16.6K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $205.00 $58.5K 1.9K 6.8K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/28/25 $205.00 $43.3K 384 5.4K NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $140.00 $1.7 million 3.8K 3.0K CWAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $20.00 $39.3K 12.5K 2.4K DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $152.50 $26.8K 80 2.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $560.00 $52.0K 5.7K 1.5K CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $250.00 $34.6K 4.1K 1.0K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 42330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.7K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 24752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $267.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 18478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 1993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6889 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 791 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $3420.0 per contract. There were 3882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CWAN (NYSE:CWAN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 524 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 12558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 5756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $462.0 per contract. There were 4186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

