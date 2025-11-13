10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $410.00 $172.8K 1.5K 48.9K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $30.00 $25.6K 6.5K 3.7K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $71.00 $191.0K 3.0K 1.0K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $62.4K 9.2K 590 CHWY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $40.00 $48.1K 3.6K 255 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $130.00 $25.0K 4.4K 234 AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $180.00 $205.0K 11.7K 200 STUB PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $15.00 $48.9K 183 120 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $360.00 $33.0K 2.1K 37 FLUT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $210.00 $105.6K 0 24

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 449 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.8K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 1599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 6514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.0K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 3096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 428 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $612.0 per contract. There were 9248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 3656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 106 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 4447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 428 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.0K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 11755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STUB (NYSE:STUB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 400 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 2106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FLUT (NYSE:FLUT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 799 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.6K, with a price of $4400.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

