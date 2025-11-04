10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $202.50 $29.4K 14.2K 48.3K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $190.00 $28.2K 4.9K 25.9K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $270.00 $54.8K 7.3K 11.5K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $280.00 $44.0K 5.4K 5.1K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $310.00 $40.0K 5.8K 3.4K QUBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $17.00 $55.2K 1.9K 1.4K MRVL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $90.00 $49.2K 1.5K 1.0K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $100.00 $119.5K 5.7K 1.0K BITF CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.00 $45.0K 1.1K 1.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $250.00 $52.5K 25 705

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 14259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 4953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 211 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 7382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $1763.0 per contract. There were 5456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 5882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QUBT (NASDAQ:QUBT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 318 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $1758.0 per contract. There were 1559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.5K, with a price of $1328.0 per contract. There were 5748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BITF (NASDAQ:BITF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 1121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

