10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $44.00 $1.7 million 2.6K 7.8K MTSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $60.00 $45.0K 4.3K 1.2K QURE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $80.00 $39.0K 1.9K 1.1K DHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $230.00 $105.4K 2.6K 1.0K LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $847.50 $49.8K 29 310 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $33.7K 4.4K 160 RDNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $80.00 $40.9K 166 100 HIMS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $55.00 $56.2K 1.5K 82 NVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.50 $37.5K 5.4K 66 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $41.4K 1.3K 55

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 7500 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 2608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTSR (NASDAQ:MTSR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 113 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 4329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QURE (NASDAQ:QURE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 1992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHR (NYSE:DHR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 78 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 185 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.4K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 2650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $847.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $999.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 4466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RDNT (NASDAQ:RDNT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 78 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $1405.0 per contract. There were 1575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $939.0 per contract. There were 5423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 1315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

